Traffic flow restored swiftly on Mumbai-Pune expressway gantry installation

In a significant development for travellers on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a special two-hour block was enforced today to facilitate the installation of a gantry on the highway. This temporary disruption led to the suspension of traffic heading towards Pune. Remarkably, the administration executed the work with remarkable efficiency, completing the two-hour block in just 40 minutes.

Over recent days, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has experienced a surge in accidents, with many attributing them to driver negligence. In response to this concerning trend, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) initiated the installation of a gantry on the expressway's Lonavala exit route on Friday. Additionally, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are slated for installation at overhead gantries in the near future. These cameras will monitor traffic rule violators and those responsible for accidents.

During the block period, traffic bound for Pune was redirected to the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Commendably, the administration's efficient execution of the two-hour project in just 40 minutes minimized traffic disruption. As a result, traffic towards Pune has now resumed its regular flow.