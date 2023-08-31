Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be stopped for two hours for gantry work on Sep 1



For two hours on Friday, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Pune-bound lanes will be closed to traffic while a gantry is constructed at Lonavala.

The work will take place between 12 noon and 2pm and Pune-bound motorists are urged to exit the expressway at Khandala Ghat and re-enter it at Valavan toll plaza near Lonavala, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation release said on Thursday.

The 95-kilometre expressway, which connects the state's two biggest cities, is the country's first access-controlled route and was operationalized in 2002.

Earlier, The majority of the construction on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's missing link project is over, according to Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Dada Bhuse. The 13.3 kilometre missing link is from Khopoli to Kusgaon and involves building two tunnels with lengths of 1.67 kilometres and 8.92 kilometres as well as a bridge at a height of 180 metres, he said.