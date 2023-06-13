Traffic resumes smoothly on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after 5-hour Hhalt

A tragic incident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway as a chemical tanker caught fire, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to two individuals. The accident led to a complete halt of traffic on both sides of the expressway for approximately five-and-a-half hours. The tanker, transporting methanol chemicals towards Mumbai, collided with the divider, causing it to overturn. Subsequently, methanol spilled onto a bridge along the highway.

Tragically, the same chemical substance fell onto three individuals riding a bike from the lower route. Unexpectedly, the chemical ignited, resulting in the deaths of four people, including both those inside the tanker and those on the lower route. Four individuals lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries. As of 5 pm, the situation remained uncontained, leaving numerous commuters stranded. In a rush to reach Mumbai airport, Haj pilgrims faced difficulties. Once again, the country's esteemed highway system faced overwhelming circumstances.

After approximately five and a half hours, the tanker was successfully removed, allowing the resumption of traffic flow. In a heartwarming display of humanity, local residents came forward to provide refreshments and food to those trapped in the traffic jam on the expressway. Their compassionate actions demonstrated the true spirit of humanity in times of need.