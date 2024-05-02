Tragedy Strikes as Two Young Children Drown in Nashik's Sinnar Pond

In a heart-wrenching incident reported at Sinnar Police Station, two young children lost their lives after drowning in a pond near their home. The shocking tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., sending waves of sorrow through the community.

The victims, identified as Dhanshree Ravindra Bhandkar, aged 4, and Aavish Ravindra Bhandkar, aged 5, were playing near a lake adjacent to their house when the unfortunate accident occurred. The pond, approximately 5 feet deep, proved to be a dangerous attraction for the children. Despite the mother being at home, she was unaware of the unfolding tragedy. It was only after a few hours when other children gathered to play and discovered the incident. The sight of the two children floating atop the water surface sent shockwaves through the entire village.