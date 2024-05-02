Tragedy Strikes as Two Young Children Drown in Nashik's Sinnar Pond
By Chitra | Published: May 2, 2024 01:35 PM2024-05-02T13:35:08+5:302024-05-02T13:36:21+5:30
In a heart-wrenching incident reported at Sinnar Police Station, two young children lost their lives after drowning in a ...
In a heart-wrenching incident reported at Sinnar Police Station, two young children lost their lives after drowning in a pond near their home. The shocking tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., sending waves of sorrow through the community.
The victims, identified as Dhanshree Ravindra Bhandkar, aged 4, and Aavish Ravindra Bhandkar, aged 5, were playing near a lake adjacent to their house when the unfortunate accident occurred. The pond, approximately 5 feet deep, proved to be a dangerous attraction for the children. Despite the mother being at home, she was unaware of the unfolding tragedy. It was only after a few hours when other children gathered to play and discovered the incident. The sight of the two children floating atop the water surface sent shockwaves through the entire village.Open in app