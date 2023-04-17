Tragedy strikes Vidarbha: Five suicides reported in 48 hours

Within the past 48 hours, there have been reports of five individuals taking their own lives. Among them was a couple who were minors, two farmers, and a junior college teacher. The first incident occurred in Kahupatta, a tribal village located in the Sungaon Gram Panchayat of Jalgaon Jamod tehsil. The minor couple hanged themselves from a palash tree in a field.

On Sunday morning, a disturbing incident came to light where a minor couple from Kahupatta, namely Akash Pannalal Dabar and Priyanka Bhailal Masane, were found to have taken their own lives by hanging themselves from a Palash tree in Dhyansingh More's farm, using a rope.

Upon receiving the news, police personnel were immediately dispatched to the location by the Jalgaon Jamod Police Station. The team conducted a thorough investigation and retrieved the bodies of the minor couple from the Palash tree. A panchnama was performed at the scene, but the exact cause of their suicide remains unknown at this time.

Lakhandur: In Lakhandur tehsil of Bhandara district, a farmer named Rishi Udaram Shinde (53) took his own life on Saturday evening. He had been experiencing consistent crop failures and was unable to bear the weight of the accumulating debt, leading him to make the decision to hang himself.

Rajura: On Friday, Mahadev Dhonduji Lodhe, a farmer residing in Chincholi Khurd village located in the Rajura tehsil of Chandrapur district, also ended his life by hanging himself.

Yavatmal: Last Friday, a junior college teacher who was working at Nanibai Gharphalkar College in Babhul gaon, Yavatmal district, took his own life by laying on the railway tracks near Chandur Railway station.

Vishal Nanaji Khandwe, a 32-year-old junior college teacher who had been working at the college for the past decade, was discovered dead on the main railway tracks near Chandur Railway station. His body had been dismembered.