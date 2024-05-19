Tragic: 23-Year-Old Dies by Suicide Over Denied Request for Expensive Phone

A 23-year-old boy committed suicide by taking poisons substance when his father refused to give him money for buying expensive phone. This incident occurred in Jamkhed Taluka, Naigaon. As per the reports Gajanan consumed poison, he was taken to private hospital where he underwent treatment for 23 days. He was discharged after showing improvement, but unfortunately, all medical efforts failed, and he died on Saturday (18th April) night.

Gajanan Ugle's, father works as a teacher in an educational institution in Kharda. 23 days ago (28th April), Gajanan requested money from his father to purchase a Mahagada phone. When his father refused to provide the funds, he attempted to ingest poisonous medicines.

Subsequently, he was hospitalized in a private facility in Jamkhed for treatment. His condition showed signs of improvement over time, and he was discharged after two days, only to pass away on a Saturday evening. A case of sudden death has been reported at the Jamkhed police station.