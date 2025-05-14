Tragic Double Accident on Mumbai-Goa Highway Claims Lives of Two, Leaves 10 Injured

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Humarmala claimed the lives of two young individuals, Anushka Anil Malve (18) and Vinayak Mohan Nilekar (22). The two had stopped at the scene of an earlier collision involving a motorcycle and an Innova car. While observing the crash, they lost their balance and fell onto the road. At that moment, a dumper truck passing behind them ran them over. The horrifying nature of the incident left witnesses in shock. Police later traced the dumper and brought it to the Sindhudurgnagari Police Station for further investigation.

The initial accident occurred when Rohit Kudalkar (30), riding his motorcycle, was hit from behind by an Innova. The impact caused the driver of the Innova to lose control, sending the vehicle off the road. Kudalkar sustained injuries, as did nine passengers in the car. All were rushed to the Government Medical College for treatment. The Innova was extensively damaged in the crash. According to police, the vehicle lost control due to the force of the collision, leading to the secondary chaos.

As the first accident was unfolding, Anushka and Vinayak arrived at the spot on their motorcycle. They stopped to observe the scene but tragically lost control of their vehicle, falling onto the active highway. A dumper, unaware of their presence, struck and crushed them beneath its rear wheels. The driver, unaware of the impact, did not stop. This sequence of events transformed a routine day into a nightmare for those involved and left the community mourning the untimely deaths of two young lives.

The Sindhudurg police have launched a full investigation into both accidents. Eyewitnesses are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution on this stretch of the highway, known for frequent mishaps. The incident has sparked demands for better road safety measures, especially near accident-prone zones. Locals have called for improved lighting, speed regulation, and prompt emergency response systems. The tragic loss of Anushka and Vinayak has underscored the urgent need for preventive infrastructure and increased driver awareness.