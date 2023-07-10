Tragic drowning incident claims lives of two Mumbai tourists in Varsoli village near Lonavla

In a devastating turn of events, two tourists from Mumbai lost their lives after drowning in the mine water in Varsoli village near Lonavla city. The victims have been identified as Priyank Panchand Vora, a 35-year-old resident of Powai, Mumbai, and Vijay Subhash Yadav, also 35 years old and a resident of Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The unfortunate incident took place during their visit to the Lonavala area on Saturday, July 8.

As part of their tourism itinerary, Priyank, Vijay, and their friends ventured to Varsoli village near Lonavla town, where a mine containing water is situated. At around 7 PM, while exploring the area, Priyank, Vijay, and Genia Viagas entered the mine water. Tragically, they lost their footing on a stone, leading to their untimely drowning. Their friends, who were present at the scene, immediately raised an alarm.

The swift response of local villagers resulted in the successful rescue of all three individuals from the water. However, subsequent medical examinations revealed that Priyank and Vijay had succumbed to drowning, caused by water entering their nostrils. The authorities promptly informed the families of the victims about the heartbreaking incident. Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, the bodies of Priyank and Vijay were handed over to their respective relatives.

The Lonavala police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with this tragic incident. The investigation is being led by Police Naik Kishore Pawar under the guidance of Police Inspector Kishore Dhumal.