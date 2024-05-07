Tragic Incident During Raigad Lok Sabha Polls: Voter Passes Away After Fainting Outside Polling Booth

Polling for the Raigad Lok Sabha seat began at 7 am. Prakash Chinkute, a voter from Mahad assembly constituency, had gone to cast his vote at a polling booth in Dabekar Kodan Chijloli. Around this time, he had to return after feeling dizzy. However, after coming out of the polling booth, he fainted and passed away.

The temperature in Raigad district is 32 degrees Celsius. As a result, the atmosphere in the district is extremely hot. The exact cause of Prakash's death is yet to be ascertained.

Raigad is one of the 11 seats in the state undergoing polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.