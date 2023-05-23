Tragic Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident claims one life, injures five

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday night (May 22nd) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a speeding container truck, facing a brake failure, collided with six vehicles. The collision resulted in the immediate loss of life for one person and left five others with injuries.

In a tragic turn of events, Subhash Pandharinath Chougule, a 45-year-old resident of Vashi, Navi Mumbai, sadly passed away in the accident. He suffered a grave injury to his arm and experienced substantial blood loss prior to reaching the hospital, which ultimately proved fatal. The injured individuals include Chandrakala Subhash Chougule (43) from Vashi, Amit Kumar Srihariram Thather (30) from Bhandup, Kausar Ali Shah (40) from Bhandup, Aftab Samiullah Alam (19) from Bhandup, and Afsar Ali Mohammad Ali (36) from Wadala.

The accident occurred close to the 36/800 km mark on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The container truck, travelling from Pune to Mumbai, encountered brake failure around kilometre 36/800, resulting in a collision with six cars. The collision had a strong impact and caused severe injuries to the people inside the vehicles. Once the authorities received news of the accident, multiple agencies quickly arrived at the scene to help the victims.

The injured individuals were first taken to Khopoli Municipal Hospital for immediate medical care and were later moved to MGM Hospital in Panvel. After the accident, security agencies acted quickly to remove the damaged vehicles and restore normal traffic.