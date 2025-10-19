Tragic Road Accident in Nandurbar: 8 Dead, 15 Injured as Truck Falls into Gorge

At least eight people lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries after a speeding mini truck plunged into a deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. in the Chandsaili Ghat area, located within the Taloda police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a steep, hilly stretch, causing it to veer off the road and crash into the gorge.

Emergency response teams and local authorities rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations. The injured were promptly transported to the Taloda Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Those with severe injuries were later shifted to the district hospital for further medical care.