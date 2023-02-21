Train services from Kalyan to Kasara suspended

Train services from Kalyan to Kasara have been suspended after wagons of goods train decoupled between Titwala-Khadavli at 7.30pm. The restoration work will be completed in 45 minutes. Train affected are Kasara & Asangaon locals, Panchavati and Rajya Rani express.

According to sources, a goods train was uncoupled near Titwala station, which led to train movement on down line being disrupted."After getting information, our technical staff immediately rushed to the site and section was cleared at 9.10 pm," said an officer of CR, adding that this problem was reported at 7.30 pm.Asked about the effect on train operation, official said, local train operation between CSMT- Kalyan was unaffected, but due to this problem nearly a dozen of trains were affected between Kalyan and Kasara.