Trainee Doctor Found Dead in Beed; Injection, Medicines Recovered

A 29-year-old trainee doctor was found in a rented room in Anandnagar, Beed town, on Saturday morning. An injection syringe and two medicines were discovered beside the body.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sanjay Dhawale, a native of Jujghavan in Beed tehsil. He was pursuing his BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) degree from Sonajirao Kshirsagar Homeopathy Medical College.

Apart from his studies, he practiced at a reputed private hospital along with his education. According to sources, when Dr Dhawale could not be connected on his mobile phone, an acquaintance visited his room and found him unresponsive. He was rushed to the Beed civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police recovered an injection and two types of medication from near the body. They are probing whether Dr Dhawale injected himself or died of a cardiac arrest. Officials stated that the precise cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received.