Traitors and helpless people are running the government in Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray launches fresh attack against Shinde govt

Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack against the current NDA government led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. On July 9, the former chief minister expressed his dismay, stating that the state was being governed by traitors and individuals who were unable to address the needs of the people. He further lamented the significant decline in the standard of politics.

Traitors and helpless people are running the government in Maharashtra. The level of politics has fallen, because of which Maharashtra is being seen as a state of traitors and helpless people. We will not allow this to happen," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying while addressing a public rally in Yavatmal. Uddhav Thackeray, in a critical statement, expressed his disappointment over PM Modi's perceived silence regarding the situation in Manipur. Uddhav highlighted that while PM Modi was actively engaged in election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, he had not addressed the ongoing issues in the Northeastern state. If you have the courage, send ED, CBI and Income Tax to Manipur. Those who are burning Manipur will automatically join your party," Thackeray said. Earlier, in yet another setback to the Sena (UBT) chief, Neelam Gorhe, who was the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, jumped to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in Mumbai.