Transforming practice of yoga into people's movement was need hour to tackle stress: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said transforming the practice of yoga into a people’s movement was the need of the hour to tackle stress and lifestyle changes.

Shinde was speaking after taking part in International Yoga Day activities at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state secretariat, and the Gateway of India. The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was representing the nation at the United Nations (UN) to commemorate International Yoga Day, according to him, was a source of pride.

To stay healthy, yoga practice is the mantra. Yoga is necessary to tackle the changing lifestyle and stress. Therefore, the practice of yoga should be transformed into a people’s movement, Shinde said.

He said 35 lakh people participated simultaneously in the Yoga Day events across the state on Wednesday morning. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais joined the celebration at the Vidhan Bhavan and appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives to stay healthy.

He said the practice of yoga increases self-confidence, the level of patience and acts as a treatment for various ailments. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said yoga was India’s ancient practice and preventive medicine and every one needs to inculcate it.