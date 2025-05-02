Travel Between Panvel and Hazur Sahib Nanded Will Become Smooth As Central Railway Announces Trains With New LHB Coaches

In order to increase safety and comfort, Central Railway stated on Friday that it will be replacing outdated coaches with more contemporary Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on a number of trains. Centra Railway, the Indian Railways, uses the Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches, which are contemporary, fast passenger coaches. The Central Railway has chosen to operate the following trains using LHB coaches and a revised composition, reported by Midday. Train numbers 17614/17613 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express and 17630/17629 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Pune-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express have been revised. The updated composition is provided below.

There are five sleeper classes, four general second classes, one guard's brake van, one generator van, one AC-2-tier, and five AC-3-tiers.

The Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express, train number 17641/17613, will operate with the updated composition Ex. Hazur Sahib Nanded Hazur Sahib Nanded starting on May 1, 2025, and from Ex. Panvel starting on May 2, 2025.

The Hazur Sahib Nanded-Pune-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express, train number 17630/17629, will operate with the updated composition Ex. Hazur Sahib Nanded starting on May 3, 2025, and Ex. Pune starting on May 4, 2025.

The Central Railway said that to learn about detailed timings and halts of these trains, the passengers must visit the official Indian Railways website or the NTES app.