Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Falls to Death While Shooting Instagram Reel at Raigad's Kumbhe Waterfall

A 26-year-old social media influencer from Mumbai died on July 16 after falling into a 300-foot gorge while filming a video at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad. Aanvi Kamdar, known for her travel content focused on monsoon tourism, was visiting the waterfall with friends when the incident occurred around 10:30 am.

A rescue operation involving the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff was launched and retrieved Kamdar from the gorge after six hours. However, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Managaon sub-district hospital.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV.

Kamdar was a passionate traveller who shared her love for exploring nature with her followers on social media.