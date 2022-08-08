Tree Planted By Late Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray Falls Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2022 06:40 PM2022-08-08T18:40:39+5:302022-08-08T18:41:00+5:30
A gulmohar tree planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai fell due to heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday, a civic official said.
Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said that the tree had been planted by the Sena supremo and the party would like it to be replanted at the spot.