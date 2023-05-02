Tree transplantation on highway success with 85% survival rate

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, used a series of tweets to highlight the success of the transplantation project along Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

In February and March 2022, a tree transplantation project involving 1,025 trees was commenced and executed on the Baramati-Indapur section of National Highway 965G.

According to Gadkari, out of the 1,025 trees that were transplanted, 870 trees have survived, which is around 85% of the total transplants. This high survival rate is a clear indication that the transplanted trees are doing well and showing healthy growth, which can be attributed to the careful planning and successful implementation of the project.

In February and March 2022, we conducted a transplantation project along the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, Maharashtra located on the Baramati-Indapur section of NH 965G. During this project, we successfully transplanted 1,025 Banyan trees to the edge of the Right of Way… pic.twitter.com/ReVGoZpFL2 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 2, 2023

“The project has not only helped in preserving the environment but has also provided a pleasing visual experience for visitors travelling along the road,” he tweeted.

The project has significantly contributed to the development of an ecological corridor that has improved air quality, prevented soil erosion, and provided a habitat for wildlife.

In 2015, Gadkari introduced the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification, and Maintenance) Policy to encourage the plantation of trees in highway corridors with the involvement of farmers, community members, NGOs, private sector entities, and government institutions.

Additionally, the minister announced that a portion of 1% of the total cost of highway projects would be reserved for highway plantation and maintenance. He mentioned that roughly Rs 1000 crore annually would be allocated for plantation purposes.