Trekker dies of heart attack during monsoon trekking expedition

In a tragic turn of events, a trekking enthusiast lost his life due to a heart attack during a monsoon trek from Maval to Bhimashankar. The incident occurred on Sunday, 16th July 2023, leaving the trekking community in shock and sorrow.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Patil, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ramesh was among the participants of a trek organized by a prominent trekking group, which commenced at 7:00 am from Maval.

The ill-fated incident unfolded when the trekking group reached Khed Taluka at approximately 2:30 pm. Without warning, Ramesh Patil suddenly collapsed, leaving fellow trekkers in a state of distress. Despite immediate attempts to revive him, Ramesh remained unresponsive.

Swift action was taken as the group alerted the Ghodegaon Police, who promptly coordinated efforts to transport Ramesh to Taleghar’s Gramin Hospital. Tragically, doctors at the hospital examined Ramesh Patil and declared him dead.