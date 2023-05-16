Trimbakeshwar temple incident: CM urges cooperation for peace

Yesterday, an incident took place in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, where some devotees attempted to forcibly enter the Trimbakeshwar temple during Urus celebrations. The state government has taken this matter seriously, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to the issue.

Expressing his views on the incident at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that while it is the administration's responsibility to uphold law and order, it is also essential for people to cooperate. Maharashtra's Chief Minister emphasized the importance of individuals from all communities stepping forward to ensure peace in the area.

The state has people from different castes, and the government wants to avoid hurting anyone's feelings or creating a tense atmosphere. The Chief Minister has said that the government will take care of law and security.

#WATCH | It's the responsibility of the administration to maintain law and order but people must also cooperate. People from every community must come forward and maintain peace: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on an incident at Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple https://t.co/gEqTBO93Aw pic.twitter.com/NjxHITlxec — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

The Nashik police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against those who gathered unlawfully at the entrance of Trimbakeshwar Temple. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a high-ranking officer with the rank of Additional Director General (ADG), to investigate the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that the SIT will also examine a similar occurrence that occurred last year.