Tripura Assembly Election: 13% voter turnout till 9 am

Total voting turnout up to 9 am 13.92%(approx) as Tripura Assembly elections under way.The polling for the Tripura Assembly election is underway amid tight security. Arch rivals, Congress and CPI-M have joined hands to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the northeastern state. In this triangular contest, the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are pitted against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, the newest regional party in the state.

The BJP is contesting on 55 seats and its ally on six seats as both parties have fielded their candidates from the Ampinagar constituency. The Left – which includes the CPM, Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India ( CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) – is contesting on 47 seats while Congress on 13 seats. The TIPRA Motha, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, is contesting on 42 seats.The counting of votes will be done on March 2.