Truck accident in Kasara ghat claims two lives, driver injured

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a loaded truck plunged into a valley along the Kasara ghat, the treacherous mountain pass between Mumbai and Nashik, resulting in the loss of two lives.

The accident occurred during the early hours when the truck's driver lost control while negotiating a turn, according to a statement from local authorities, as reported by PTI.

The heavy vehicle tumbled 400 feet into the valley, claiming the lives of two occupants, while the driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.