Truck driver stabbed to death in Thane, two arrested

In a tragic road rage incident that unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 24-year-old truck driver lost his life after allegedly being stabbed by two individuals. The incident occurred after their two-wheeler collided with the stationary truck early Monday morning, as reported by PTI.

The local authorities swiftly arrested Anjala Liyat Khan (23) and Mohammad Anans Asfaque Sheikh (21) in connection with the incident, which transpired in Kalyan taluka. According to Senior Inspector Sunil Pawar of Bazarpeth police station, the victim, Bholakumar Mahanto, and his friend were transporting gravel in the truck to Shahad when they encountered a flat tire around 4:30 a.m. They halted on a bridge, and shortly after, a motorcycle collided with their immobilized truck, causing damage.

An argument ensued between the riders and the victim over compensation for the damages. Tragically, it escalated to a point where the assailants allegedly stabbed Mahanto to death. Following the assault, the accused fled the scene but were later apprehended by the police in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai, on Monday night.