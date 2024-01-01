Truck Drivers Protest Turns Violent in Navi Mumbai; 40 Detained for Pelting Stones at Police

A tense situation unfolded on JNPT Road when drivers of heavy vehicles threw stones at the police during a road blockade. Several policemen sustained injuries, and NRI police took 40 protesters into custody in connection with the incident. The confrontation created unrest in the area for some time.

The incident occurred amidst the enforcement of a new law designed to take stringent action against drivers fleeing from accidents. This law has faced strong opposition from drivers. On Monday morning, motorists initiated a road blockade at Ulwe on JNPT Road, leading to a significant traffic jam. NRI police intervened to address the situation. However, attempts to clear the road were met with resistance, as protesting drivers began pelting stones at both the police and passing vehicles. Some vehicles were damaged, and a number of policemen sustained injuries. Police had to employ force to regain control of the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare confirmed the detention of 40 protesters, and a case is being registered against them at the NRI police station. Pansare also appealed to drivers not to resort to violence while expressing their opposition to the government's decision.

The incident caused tension in the Ulwe area, prompting the diversion of vehicles through alternate routes like Palm Beach. This sudden change led to traffic snarls at various locations. Normal traffic flow was restored after the police successfully brought the situation under control.