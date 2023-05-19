Tulja Bhavani temple bans 'Indecent' clothes, reverses decision later

The dress code instructions issued for devotees at the Tuljabhavani temple premises caused confusion, leading to a swift reversal of the decision within a few hours. Initially, signs were displayed near the temple's main entrance stating that individuals wearing provocative, indecent clothes, half-pants, or Bermuda shorts would not be allowed inside, urging visitors to respect Indian culture and civilization. However, a new sign has now been put up, indicating a change in the dress code policy.

President of Tuljabhavani Sansthan and the district collector, Sachin Ombase, clarified that the temple administration never issued any instructions for the installation of such banners, nor was there any official resolution regarding them.

This raised questions about the origin and purpose of the banners.

However, Saudagar Tandale, the tahsildar and manager of Tuljabhavani Temple Sansthan, mentioned that he had recently assumed the position and was unaware of the specifics regarding the order. He expressed the need to review relevant documents to uncover the truth. In light of the response and clarification, Tahsildar Tandle officially announced that no such order had been issued the previous night.

