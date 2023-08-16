Tunnel light angle collides with truck: Traffic diverted on Satara-Pune highway

In a recent incident along the Satara-Pune highway, a dislodged sunlight angle within the Khambatki Ghat tunnel collided with a truck, causing damage to the vehicle and minor injuries to the driver. As a result, traffic en route to Pune has been rerouted through Khambatki Ghat since 7 am.

Highway Police Officers and law enforcement personnel are managing the diversion at point Y. Over the years, multiple instances of such incidents have been reported, with angles within the tunnel dislodging and falling onto passing vehicles, including both cars and trucks. It has come to light that these guiding angles were installed a staggering 23 years ago and have not undergone testing or maintenance since. Consequently, a significant number of them are now weakened and susceptible to dislodgement.