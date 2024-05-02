Turmeric Prices Surge in Maharashtra: Export Demand and Favorable Conditions Boost Farmers' Earnings

In Maharashtra, the price of turmeric has witnessed a significant increase, attributed to both rising export demands and favorable agricultural conditions. Rajendra Desa, a turmeric seller, sheds light on the current scenario, stating that this year's abundant rains and improved water supply have resulted in higher yields for farmers, with an average of 25 quintals per acre. However, farmers are reportedly harvesting between 30-35 quintals per acre due to optimal conditions.

Desa explains that this year, the price of turmeric has soared, with one quintal fetching rates ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, a substantial increase compared to last year's prices of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal. The surge in prices is primarily attributed to the increase in export demand for turmeric over the past 2-3 years. Turmeric, a staple in Indian cuisine and known for its medicinal properties, is exported to various countries including Dubai, the USA, and even Pakistan.

The rise in export demand has led to a decrease in domestic supply, further bolstering prices. Previously, sellers like Desa recall receiving rates of Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per quintal, whereas this year, farmers are reaping the benefits of substantially higher rates ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per quintal.

This surge in turmeric prices has brought joy to farmers across Maharashtra, as they witness significant improvements in their earnings. The combination of favorable weather conditions, increased export demand, and reduced domestic supply has created a lucrative market for turmeric growers in the region, signaling positive prospects for the agricultural sector.