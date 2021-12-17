TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's father goes missing

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary is searching for his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary who went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar.

On Friday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone about his father. He also uploaded a photograph of his father.

"Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, specially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand and all over India. Share it with your contacts too," he wrote.

Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression.

In order to get in touch with Abhinav, one can message him on his Instagram account. @abhinavchoudharyofficial is his user name.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor