Twist in Alibag Fake Currency Case: Main Accused Dies During Treatment

A major development has emerged in the fake currency case that shook Alibag city. The prime accused, Bhushan Vijay Patange (35), a resident of Mayekar Line, Alibag, passed away while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, reported Maharashtra Times. He had been on a ventilator for several days after being admitted on October 7. However, his death has taken a mysterious turn as his family members have accused the police of custodial torture, reported Maharashtra Times. They alleged that Bhushan was beaten during interrogation, which led to his death, and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, reported Maharashtra Times.

The case began on the night of October 3, 2025, when Alibag police received information that Bhushan Patange possessed fake Indian currency worth several lakhs at Mayekar Wadi, reported Maharashtra Times. A team led by Inspector Kishor Sale swiftly conducted a raid, seizing counterfeit notes and printing materials. A case was registered under Sections 178, 179, 180, and 181 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, with FIR No. 177/2025. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and Sub-Divisional Officer Maya More, while PSI Deepak More was in charge of the investigation, reported Maharashtra Times.

Also Read: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Teams Qualified for the Tournament

After his arrest, Bhushan was remanded to judicial custody. During interrogation, his health reportedly deteriorated, leading to his admission to the Alibag District Hospital on October 7. Due to inadequate medical facilities, he was later shifted to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, on October 8, where he was kept on a ventilator, reported Maharashtra Times. Despite ongoing treatment, he passed away during the night. His relatives have alleged that police brutality during questioning caused his death and have demanded a special commission to investigate the officers involved in the case, reported Maharashtra Times.

Police officials, however, have stated that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is released, as reported by Maharashtra Times. A senior officer mentioned that an official statement cannot be issued until the forensic and autopsy findings are confirmed. Meanwhile, the entire Raigad district is closely watching the progress of the inquiry, as the post-mortem and judicial investigation reports are expected to reveal whether Bhushan’s death was due to natural causes or custodial assault, reported Maharashtra Times.