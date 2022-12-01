Two arrested for sexually harassing South Korean national on Mumbai street

A video of a YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being harassed on a Mumbai street is going viral as netizens demand action. Now according to reports, police have arrested the accused. A senior police official confirmed the arrest, identified the accused as Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh and Mohammed Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, and said that they will be produced in court by Thursday afternoon.

Just In : Maharashtra | Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police 👮‍♀️ — Ashish Jadhao आशिष जाधव (@ashish_jadhao) December 1, 2022

The accused have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the two men chased her on a motorbike, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.BJP leader and activist Preeti Gandhi also shared the video and praised the Mumbai Police for swift action against the South Korean woman's alleged harassers.