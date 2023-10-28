Two arrested in connection with 57-wear-old woman's killing in Palghar

The Palghar police have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a 57-year-old woman whose lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned field. The victim, identified as Padma Bahadursingh Bik, was found strangled to death on June 6.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Rajesh Bijire Sonar (21) and Karan Man Singh (30), both residents of Saphala. The arrest comes after an extensive investigation into the heinous crime that also involved robbery.

Balaseheb Patil, the district superintendent of police for Palghar Rural, confirmed the arrests, stating that one more individual allegedly involved in the crime remains at large.

The police had filed charges under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery), and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code when the case was first reported in June. According to official sources, the suspects had not only robbed the victim of her jewelry but also took her life.