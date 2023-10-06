Two arrested in connection with series of housebreakings in Pune

Pimpri Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch Unit Two has made a significant breakthrough in a series of housebreakings, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Ram Laxman Kshirsagar, the owner of a restaurant in Wagholi, and Rahul Hiraman Lashkare, who operates an establishment near Ghousia Jama Masjid in the Kalakhad Slum, Wakad, were apprehended in connection with multiple burglaries dating back to August 26.

During the daylight burglaries, six houses in the Kate Estate, Chovisawadi Charholi Dighi area, fell victim. The duo was identified through CCTV footage, and after an extensive search across cities including Latur, Osmanabad, Wagholi, Mumbai, and Pune, they were arrested in Wakad. The police seized 100 grams of gold, 450 grams of silver jewelry, and a two-wheeler valued at seven lakhs from the suspects. The recovered items are estimated to be worth seven lakhs. These arrests have not only led to the recovery of stolen items valued at seven lakhs but have also helped solve five crimes in the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Swapna Gore stated that the successful operation shed light on a total of five crimes, with cases falling under the jurisdiction of Dighi, Chinchwad, Lonikand, and Shirwal police stations.

Rahul Lashkare, one of the accused, has an extensive criminal record, with eleven serious crimes registered against him in various locations. His counterpart, Ram Kshirsagar, faces six serious crime charges in different police stations.