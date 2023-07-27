Two arrested terrorists conducted bomb blast tests in forests of Kolhapur, Satara, and Pune

The investigation uncovered that the two terrorists arrested by the Kothrud police, along with their accomplices, conducted bomb blast tests in the forests of Kolhapur, Satara, and Pune districts. Concerns have arisen regarding how neither the police nor the forest department received any prior information about such a grave incident. Now, the police face the daunting task of identifying the local individuals who aided the terrorists in their activities.

The two suspects, Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yaku Saki, 24, and Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan, 23, were apprehended in Kothrud while attempting to steal a two-wheeler. Their accomplice, Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, 31, managed to escape.

After the Kothrud police arrested the youths on suspicion of vehicle theft, an extensive interrogation revealed their true identity as terrorists. The police made a shocking discovery when they examined the pen drive recovered from the suspects. The information obtained indicated that the terrorists had carried out bomb blast tests in the forests of Kolhapur, Satara, and Pune districts over the past year. Following the submission of a report to the Pune district and sessions court, the entire state was left in a state of sensation and alarm.

Following the publication of the news, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit immediately contacted Superintendent of Anti-Terrorism Department Jayant Meena on Wednesday. Through a phone call, he instructed the authorities to initiate a search for local individuals associated with the ISIS terror group. The local anti-terrorism squad is also actively pursuing suspects who might have assisted the terrorists in their activities.

Kolhapur soft target?

Previously, the police had apprehended a suspect with links to ISIS in the city. A youth from Tarabai Park area was discovered to be associated with a terrorist organization. Now, with the revelation that the terrorists conducted only bomb blast tests in the region, concerns have arisen about whether Kolhapur is considered a soft target for such activities.

Who are the helpers?

It is not possible for terrorists from abroad to go to the forest and conduct bomb blast tests without the help of locals. The critical questions to address are: Who are the locals assisting them? How long have they been in touch with each other? Have they plotted any conspiracies to carry out terrorist activities? And which terrorist organizations do they work for? The police will have to find answers to many such questions.