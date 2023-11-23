Two cops face suspension after video of obscene dance in Bhandara district goes viral

In Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a head constable and a constable have been suspended for allegedly being absent from duty during an event where an obscene dance took place, according to PTI. The incident occurred during the 'Mandai Mela,' a local fair in Nakadongri village under Gobarwahi police station limits on November 17.

According to reports, an assistant police inspector (API) has also been attached to the police headquarters here in connection with the incident which took place.

A video of the event, featuring a female dancer from a Nagpur-based dance group allegedly stripping, went viral on social media. Some attendees engaged in inappropriate behaviour, touching the dancer and showering her with cash notes. Following a complaint by a constable and the circulation of the viral video, the Gobarwahi police registered an offence against the event organiser, the dance group's director, and others for rule violations. Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani took a serious stance on the matter. On Wednesday, head constable Rakeshsingh Solanki and constable Rahul Parteki were suspended for their alleged absence during the event.