Two dead and five injured in accident at Pune-Bangalore National Highway

Two people died and five others were critically injured in a horrible accident that occurred in the Khambatki tunnel in the Bhuinj area when the driver lost control of the car. A 1.5-year-old girl was also injured in the accident. The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Monday (January 30).

According to information received from the incident site, the Saraf family of Pune drove to Gokarna, Mahabaleshwar. Their car met with an accident at the Khambatki tunnel on their way back to Pune. As the driver fell asleep, he lost control of the car and crashed into a road embankment.

Two people died on the spot, and five others were critically injured in this accident. A 1.5-year-old girl is also injured and has been taken to Shirwal's Joglekar Hospital.

Due to this accident, there was a traffic jam in the Khambatki tunnel. Bhuinj police rushed to the spot, immediately removed the accident car, smoothed traffic, and admitted the injured to the hospital.