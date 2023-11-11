Two dead, four injured as speeding container truck collides with multiple vehicles on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

In a tragic incident on the Jambhulwadi Valley Bridge near Pune's Katraj, two people lost their lives, and four others were injured early Saturday morning. The collision involved a tempo pick-up, a container truck, and a bus, happening around 4 am on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, near the new tunnel at Katraj.

The accident occurred when a speeding container, coming from Satara's side, collided with multiple vehicles heading towards Mumbai. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to the involved vehicles.

#WATCH | Maharashtra| Two were injured after a trailer carrying containers rammed into a pickup tempo on the Pune-Bangalore Highway. The injured were shifted to the hospital. Further details awaited: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/IOkDJIlB1r — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Immediate response efforts were launched, with the police and firefighters quickly arriving at the scene. Firefighters played a crucial role in rescuing the injured from the wreckage, and the victims were promptly transported to the hospital for medical assistance. The police worked diligently to restore traffic flow on the affected highway, ensuring a smooth passage for other commuters.

According to reports, given the rise in accidents, a committee comprising officials from the Public Works Department and the Transport Department was formed. Their aim is to identify accident-prone areas or 'blackspots.' The committee identified 63 such locations in Pune city and districts, expressing particular concern about the Navle Bridge and Pune Nagar Highway, recognized as high-risk zones contributing to the increased accident rate.