Two gangsters from Punjab arrested in Mumbai

Two gangsters from Punjab, who are allegedly connected to 11 criminal cases, including charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, were apprehended in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Based on specific information, sleuths of the Mumbai crime branch laid a trap in Vinoba Bhave Nagar of Kurla area and nabbed the two persons, identified as Pancham Noor Singh (32) and Himanshu Mata (30), from a hotel, he said.

Both of the apprehended individuals are residents of Jalandhar, Punjab, and have been implicated in a total of 11 cases. These cases encompass charges such as attempted murder, kidnapping, firing incidents, and actions that caused public fear, as per the official statement. The Mumbai Police have also conveyed this information to their counterparts in Punjab.Both the accused will be handed over to the Punjab Police later in the day, he added.