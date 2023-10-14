Two held in Nagpur with 9 kg smuggled gold valued at Rs 5.4 crore

In a significant operation on October 12, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Nagpur station successfully apprehended two suspects who were in possession of a substantial quantity of smuggled gold. The seized gold, weighing between 8.5 to 9 kilograms, is valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore.

The operation unfolded when RPF Nagpur personnel, led by R.L. Meena, received a crucial tip about the smuggling attempt on board train 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express. Without hesitation, they relayed this information to their superiors, including the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Nagpur (Sr DSC/Nagpur) and the Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC) Nagpur.

In line with the directives of the Sr DSC, a specialized team of eight RPF personnel was assembled to execute the operation.

Assisted by an Inspector from the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB)/Nagpur and three officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the team conducted a thorough search on the train. They identified two suspects, Rahul and Baluram, who were seated in coach S-4 on berths 28 and 24, carrying two bags filled with gold biscuits.

The suspects were promptly detained at Nagpur railway station, on platform number 8, and subsequently transported to the DRI office for further legal proceedings. The confiscated gold, valued at around Rs 5.4 crore, is now in the custody of DRI officials.

Investigations into this smuggling operation are ongoing, with efforts underway to apprehend any other individuals involved in the illicit activity.