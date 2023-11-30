Two held with tiger skin Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Forest officials in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district reported the seizure of a tiger skin from two individuals on Thursday. Based on a tip-off about the possibility of tiger skin smuggling, teams of Gadchiroli and neighbouring Chhattisgarh forest divisions conducted a joint operation on Wednesday morning.

They seized the tiger skin from the two persons on Ettapalli-Jivangatta road here, said a release issued by Bhamragarh assistant conservator of forests Ashok Pawar.

The two accused, aged 30 and 37 and both residents of Gadchiroli, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the release said.