Two-hour block on part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway for erection of gantries on October 10

An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announced on Monday that traffic on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be blocked for two hours on Tuesday for the erection of overhead gantries.

The Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 2 pm for the erection of gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System, the MSRDC said in a release.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the first-access controlled highway in the county.