Two-hour block on part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway for erection of gantries on October 10
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2023 06:16 PM 2023-10-09T18:16:31+5:30 2023-10-09T18:16:59+5:30
An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announced on Monday that traffic on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be blocked for two hours on Tuesday for the erection of overhead gantries.
The Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 2 pm for the erection of gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System, the MSRDC said in a release.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the first-access controlled highway in the county.