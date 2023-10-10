Two injured as fire in power cable triggers explosion in Thane

Civic officials in Thane district of Maharashtra reported that an explosion occurred due to a power cable catching fire, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The incident took place at 10.23 pm on Monday at Sabegaon in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A power cable belonging to a private power supply company, located near a civic school, ignited following a spark, which was subsequently followed by an explosion. According to the official, two individuals, aged 21 and 22, sustained burn injuries and have been hospitalized for medical treatment.

The electricity company has cut off power supply through the cable and undertaken repair works, he said. A team of the power company was conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.