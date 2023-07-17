Two killed after falling into deep gorge at Pabal waterfall in Satara

The state is currently experiencing significant rainfall, attracting people to engage in rain tourism. One popular attraction is the Pabal Ekiv Waterfall in Satara district, which has been drawing large numbers of tourists. On Sunday, which was a holiday, the area was crowded with visitors. Unfortunately, a tragic incident occurred when two groups of tourists got into an argument, resulting in two fatalities as they fell into a deep gorge.

The unfortunate incident occurred just a short walk away from the waterfall. The deceased tourists have been identified as Akshay Ambwale and Ganesh Phadtare, both residents of Basappachiwadi and Karanje villages in Satara. Initially, it was believed that they were swept away by the waterfall's water. However, eyewitnesses have revealed that the tragedy occurred during a scuffle between the two, leading to their unfortunate demise.

An argument erupted between two groups of tourists, which escalated due to the influence of alcohol, leading to a heated confrontation. The intoxicated individuals involved in the dispute seemed unaware of the nearby steep cliff, and both of them tragically fell off. Local residents rushed to the scene as soon as they received information about the incident. However, the remote location of the incident, around 400 to 500 feet deep, made it challenging for even villagers to intervene promptly.

Police along with a rescue team, reached the incident site with the help of a guide. Local villagers and the local MLA, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, also arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation commenced.

Due to heavy rains and dense forests, the search operation faced challenges. Even during this operation, the rescue teams encountered difficulties in saving tourists who were stuck in large numbers at this location. Late at night, one dead body was retrieved, and efforts to retrieve the second dead body are ongoing. Currently, local administrative officials and staff are working diligently in the village.