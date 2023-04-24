Two minors drown while swimming at Mahim beach, one rescued

Two minor boys drowned in the sea off Mahim Beach, and only one was rescued, on Sunday.

According to an official, the incident occurred in the afternoon when three boys went into the sea for a swim. Unfortunately, two 12-year-old boys drowned, while the third boy was rescued without harm.

After the incident, the boys were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but they were declared dead upon arrival. The official further mentioned that the deceased boys were from Dharavi and Kurla areas. Two accident death reports (ADR) have been filed, and the authorities are currently investigating the matter.