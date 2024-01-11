Two Missing Children in Bhiwandi Reunited with Parents within Two Hours by Shantinagar Police

Bhiwandi: Two young children who went missing after going to a grocery store to buy snacks were reunited with their parents within two hours on Wednesday.

The children, identified as Mariyam Nisar Ahmed Khan (age 3.5 years) and Ubedullah Ashraf Khan (age 4 years), had left their home in the Gayatri Nagar area of ​​New Azad Nagar at around 11:30 AM to go to the store. When they did not return by 5:00 PM, their parents filed a missing persons report with the Shanti Nagar police station.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Senior Police Inspector Shankar Indalkar of Shanti Nagar Police Station formed five teams to search for the children. The teams were led by Police Sub-Inspector Navnath Dhawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi.

The children were eventually found by Beat Marshal Gaikwad and Police Naik Navsare at the Chavindra Dumping Ground. They were safely reunited with their parents by the Shanti Nagar police.

Senior Police Inspector Indalkar confirmed the incident and said that the children were found safe and sound. He commended the efforts of the police teams for their swift action in locating the children.