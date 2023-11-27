Two MLAs of Shiv Sena not be disqualified?; Here's why

The political landscape in the state is intensifying with a range of prominent issues taking center stage. On one front, the matter of reservations is gaining widespread attention, while concurrently, hearings for the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs are underway. Additionally, a wave of allegations and counter-accusations on various fronts is further contributing to the charged atmosphere. Amidst this, there are assertions that two MLAs affiliated with the Shiv Sena Shinde group may be exempted from disqualification.

The proceedings in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case has gained momentum, with regular hearings taking place before the Speaker. There are indications that the looming threat of disqualification hanging over the two MLAs from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction may be alleviated. In such a scenario, it is anticipated that the two Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLAs in the Legislative Council could be spared from the risk of disqualification. The terms of MLAs Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajoria in the Legislative Council are set to conclude in a few months. The exact timeline for the resolution of the MLA disqualification case remains uncertain, sparking speculation that these two MLAs might be granted reprieve.

The Thackeray group has submitted a petition addressing the disqualification of MLAs in the Legislative Council, mirroring the situation in the Assembly. Presently, the position of the Speaker in the Legislative Council is unoccupied. Dr. Neelam Gorhe, who serves as the deputy chairman of the Legislative Council, is unable to preside over and adjudicate the petition against herself. Consequently, the prospects of a hearing in the case are currently deemed dim. In a recent development, Neelam Gorhe, MLA, along with Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajoria, switched allegiance to the Shinde group. Subsequently, the Thackeray group has lodged a petition against these three individuals.

Simultaneously, a collective petition has been filed against Neelam Gorhe, Manisha Kayande, and Bajoria. The Thackeray group is seeking a hearing on the petition concerning these three individuals, but as of now, it remains pending.