Two new Mumbai Metro Lines to be operational from April 2

The two new Metro lines will become operational on April 2. While Metro 2A line will connect Dahisar to DN Nagar (Andheri West), Metro line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Andheri East. The new corridors — Line 2A and Line 7 — will be the city's first lines to be operational since June 8, 2014, when Mumbai Metro opened its first corridor (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar).Built on the Link Road and the Western Express Highway, both Metro 2A and 7 routes will reduce traffic congestion on roads and suburban railways.

The frequency of the metro will be every 10 minutes initially and will gradually decrease after more rakes are pressed into service. Mumbai Metro Line 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar is an 18.589 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations. It will provide rail-based access to the commercial and geographical landmarks in Mumbai. Metro Line 7 from Andheri East to Dahisar East is a 16.475 km long elevated corridor with 13 stations. This line will provide a smooth interchange between Andheri, JVLR, and Dahisar. It will also provide rail-based access to the Mumbai International Airport (CSIA), SEEPZ, National Park, and other commercial landmarks. The minimum fare for Metro lines 2A and 7 will be Rs 10 for a distance of up to 3 km. The maximum fare will be Rs 50 for covering a distance up to 30 km.