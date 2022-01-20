Two persons assault on duty lady forest guard in Satara, video goes viral

A video is currently going viral on social media, prompting outrage. This video shows a female ranger being beaten by two men. Shocking information has surfaced about this video. In Satara taluka, Sindhu Sanap and her husband work as forest rangers in Satara taluka. Yesterday, while going to the forest boundary of Palsavade village in Satara taluka, the former sarpanch of the village and his wife kicked and punched her.

Videos of the beating have now gone viral on social media. Sindhu Sanap has lodged a complaint with the Satara Taluka Police Station and a case has been registered against former Sarpanch Ramchandra Jankar and his wife Pratibha Jankar. The forest ranger is known to be three months pregnant. This is causing a lot of anger among the people.

Regarding this, forest ranger Sindhu Sanap said that he had repeatedly demanded money. I was threatened. I did not gave in to his demands. Our transit line was starting. They threatened me two days ago. On my way back, I was beaten. Sindhu Sanap has said that her husband was also beaten.

Sanap's husband Suryaji Thombre is also a forest ranger. "Since Sanap received threats, my superiors asked me to go with him," she said. While we were on patrol, Pratibha Jankar slapped me. This time, while Sanap was mediating to release me, Jankar's husband and wife left me and started beating Sanap, said Thombre.