Two Shiv Sena factions spar over real email address of Eknath Shinde

The two conflicting factions within the Shiv Sena engaged in a dispute over the purported real email address of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This disagreement unfolded during a hearing on the disqualification petitions filed against each other's MLAs before the state assembly Speaker.

The Shinde camp argued that the address on which an email was sent to him by then chief whip Sunil Prabhu in June 2022 when Shinde’s revolt against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership rocked the party was not the one which he used for official communication. When an email address is for public, there is separate email address (for official purposes) because many people contact on it.This confusion on whether any email address exists or not is delaying justice, Thackeray camp lawyer Asim Sarode said.

During that time (June 2022) there was a different email address in the booklet against Eknath Shinde’s name, he said.

