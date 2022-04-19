Two Shiv Sena ministers threatening NCP workers; alleges Rajesh Tope

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has accused two Shiv Sena ministers of threatening NCP workers. He has made this statement at a party meeting. Importantly, this time NCP MP Supriya Sule was present on the dais.

Despite being in power in the state, we are not getting a share of power and the Congress is constantly accusing us of being unfair. But now the NCP has added to this and the NCP minister himself has accused the Shiv Sena ministers of threatening the NCP workers. It is clear that Rajesh Tope is pointing out Sandipanrao Bhumre and Minister of State Abdul Sattar.

Along with Congress and Shiv Sena, NCP President Sharad Pawar formed the Mahavikas Aghadi government. But now the same Sharad Pawar's NCP workers are not getting justice in power and NCP workers are being threatened by Shiv Sena ministers, alleged NCP leader and Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Shiv Sena ministers have now responded to Rajesh Tope's allegation. Sandipanrao Bhumre has said that Tope's allegations are false. Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar said that the NCP has become a private party and they need to break it.

On the one hand, there are also talks goin on to form alliance between NCP and Shiv Sena for local body elections in the state. On the other hand, the leaders and activists of the two parties are not ready to come together. Only time will tell what the future holds for this two-party alliance.